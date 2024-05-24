Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.21%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSE index closed up 1.21% at 10825.9 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 5.22%, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd gained 4.38% and REC Ltd jumped 3.11%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 125.00% over last one year compared to the 25.30% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.04% and Nifty FMCG index is down 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.05% to close at 22957.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.01% to close at 75410.39 today.