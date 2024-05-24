Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 9.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 961.28 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network rose 9.08% to Rs 414.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 961.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 840.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.81% to Rs 1925.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1706.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 4282.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3772.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
