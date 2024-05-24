Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 9.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 961.28 crore
Net profit of Sun TV Network rose 9.08% to Rs 414.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 961.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 840.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.81% to Rs 1925.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1706.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 4282.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3772.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales961.28840.36 14 4282.103772.05 14 OPM %54.4059.24 -61.6163.44 - PBDT663.42586.39 13 3144.832764.17 14 PBT555.32506.65 10 2613.112278.17 15 NP414.74380.23 9 1925.071706.41 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life Q4 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 208 crore

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 6.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 2.46%, rises for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd soars 0.93%, rises for fifth straight session

Trinity League India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 113.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 13.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 34.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon