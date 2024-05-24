Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.33% to Rs 82.58 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 15.18% to Rs 12.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 342.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 2.12% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 82.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.