Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 6.33% to Rs 82.58 crore
Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 2.12% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 82.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.18% to Rs 12.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 342.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.5888.16 -6 342.09362.03 -6 OPM %13.7910.11 -15.3411.47 - PBDT7.717.02 10 39.3133.48 17 PBT3.533.94 -10 22.5921.57 5 NP1.931.89 2 12.5714.82 -15
First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

