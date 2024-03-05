Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.56%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.56% at 7321.95 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank rose 9.66%, Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 7.55% and UCO Bank gained 7.49%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 85.00% over last one year compared to the 26.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.59% and Nifty Media index has dropped 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.22% to close at 22356.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.26% to close at 73677.13 today.