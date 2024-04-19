SJVN arm incorporates joint venture company

SJVN said that its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy has incorporated a joint venture company with Assam Power Distribution Company named, SGEL Assam Renewable Energy.

SJVN Green Energy will hold 51% in SGEL Assam Renewable Energy. <{P> SJVN is engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 51.65% to Rs 138.97 crore on 1.57% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 543.31 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.35% to Rs 127.85 on Thursday, 18 April 2024.

The joint venture company shall carry out business in the field of power generation from all renewable energy sources including Hydro Power by setting up power plants.