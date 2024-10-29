Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.64%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.64%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.64% at 6758.95 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank added 5.36%, State Bank of India rose 5.13% and Bank of Maharashtra jumped 4.44%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 37.00% over last one year compared to the 27.82% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 2.08% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.52% to close at 24466.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.45% to close at 80369.03 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Canara bank

Canara Bank's Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 11.31% at Rs 4,014 crore

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

What is IRCTC Vikalp scheme and how does it help to confirm train tickets?

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM stresses need for 'whole of govt' approach to national security

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban (centre) & French Prez Emmanuel Macron (right) at the EU Summit in Brussels | Photo: Reuters

Orban visits Georgia to support ruling party amid election protests

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to lay foundation stone of Rs 280 cr projects during Gujarat visit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon