eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 19.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.65% to Rs 141.22 croreNet profit of eMudhra rose 19.38% to Rs 21.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.65% to Rs 141.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales141.2296.30 47 OPM %22.9329.35 -PBDT33.1428.27 17 PBT27.1323.04 18 NP21.9318.37 19
