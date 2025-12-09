Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DXY stays largely stable ahead of Fed decision

DXY stays largely stable ahead of Fed decision

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

The dollar index is staying largely stable around 99 mark amid cautious trades ahead of US Federal Reserve decision. The Federal Reserve's two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting is set to begin today after which the team will announce their decision on interest rates. Investors are also watching key US data this week, including the delayed October JOLTS report due later today, along with weekly jobless claims and trade figures later in the week. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was last seen quoting at 99.98, slightly lower on the day.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex settles 436 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,850 mark; VIX slides 1.55%

Solarworld Energy gains after inking BESPA to develop BESS in Gujarat

Barometers trade with major losses; pharma shares slide

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 1.32 lakh equity shares under ESOS

RateGain integrates its UNO Booking Engine with PayU

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

