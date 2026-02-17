Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.11%

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.11% at 9500.8 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda rose 3.66%, Punjab National Bank gained 3.52% and Indian Bank added 3.51%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 61.00% over last one year compared to the 12.05% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.06% and Nifty IT index added 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.17% to close at 25725.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.21% to close at 83450.96 today.

Australian markets register modest gains

Japanese markets end lower after GDP data

Sensex settles 174 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,700 level

Tata Motors PV records Q3 loss of Rs 3,486 cr; JLR disruption weighs

Nifty February futures trade at a premium

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

