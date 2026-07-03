Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.19%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.19% at 890.8 today. The index has gained 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd added 5.05%, Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 3.74% and Anant Raj Ltd rose 3.17%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 8.00% over last one year compared to the 4.47% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.76% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.39% to close at 24270.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 77763.91 today.

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