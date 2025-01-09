Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.73%

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.73% at 990.7 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd fell 3.66%, Phoenix Mills Ltd dropped 3.21% and Macrotech Developers Ltd slipped 3.04%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 8.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 2.03% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.69% to close at 23526.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.68% to close at 77620.21 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

