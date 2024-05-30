Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 139.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.33% to Rs 34.05 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.32% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 122.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Quicktouch Technologies rose 139.58% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 34.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.