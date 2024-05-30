Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.54% to Rs 173.89 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 12.58% to Rs 59.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 550.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 31.95% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.54% to Rs 173.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.