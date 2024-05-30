Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit declines 4.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 560.01 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma declined 4.44% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 560.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 485.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.80% to Rs 313.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 2177.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1852.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
