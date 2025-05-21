Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R J Shah & Company standalone net profit rises 59.35% in the March 2025 quarter

R J Shah & Company standalone net profit rises 59.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 10.46 crore

Net profit of R J Shah & Company rose 59.35% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.74% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.46 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.460 0 10.460 0 OPM %65.300 -58.510 - PBDT7.223.94 83 7.774.51 72 PBT7.203.93 83 7.704.45 73 NP5.373.37 59 5.753.74 54

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

