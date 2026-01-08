Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems jumps 13% in ten days

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems surged 1.30% to Rs 89.69, extending gains for the tenth consecutive trading session.

Shares of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems surged 13.46% in ten trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 79.05 on 24 December 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 89.75 today. On the BSE, 0.43 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.50 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 12.42% as against the Sensex's 0.88% drop.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 29.22% as against the Sensex's 3.15% jump.

 

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 32.58% as against Sensex's 7.94% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.352. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 80.80, 77.33, and 42.35, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems manufactures micro irrigation systems.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 220.1% to Rs 5.73 crore on a 79.8% jump in net sales to Rs 31.18 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

