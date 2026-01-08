Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 102.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.57% to Rs 63.06 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 102.26% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.57% to Rs 63.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.63.0645.8419.8517.1518.1310.5416.128.3612.526.19

