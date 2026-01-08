Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 77.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 115.84% to Rs 612.39 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 77.43% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 115.84% to Rs 612.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales612.39283.72 116 OPM %10.8513.90 -PBDT59.9735.55 69 PBT50.7226.94 88 NP31.7617.90 77

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

