Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 77.43% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 115.84% to Rs 612.39 croreNet profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 77.43% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 115.84% to Rs 612.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales612.39283.72 116 OPM %10.8513.90 -PBDT59.9735.55 69 PBT50.7226.94 88 NP31.7617.90 77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:53 PM IST