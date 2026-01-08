Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 77.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 115.84% to Rs 612.39 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 77.43% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 115.84% to Rs 612.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.612.39283.7210.8513.9059.9735.5550.7226.9431.7617.90

