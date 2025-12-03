Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 08:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

R P P Infra Projects said it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new work order worth Rs 25.99 crore from the Office of the Superintending Engineer (Highways), Construction & Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai Circle, Tamil Nadu.

The project entails widening the HogenakkalPennagaramDharmapuriThirupathur Road (SH-60) from two lanes to four lanes. The domestic contract includes a performance security clause and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

R P P Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation, and water management and has executed many projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 27% to Rs 13.82 crore on a 19.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 316.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Shares of R P P Infra Projects shed 0.88% to close at Rs 107.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank allots 1.89 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.89 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Vaibhav Global allots 64,933 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global allots 64,933 equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 76,836 equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 76,836 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon