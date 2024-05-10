CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 22.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 90.15 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings rose 22.86% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 90.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.34% to Rs 100.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 331.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
