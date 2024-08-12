RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 52.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 108.86 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 52.63% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 108.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.108.8688.4418.2324.8913.3418.196.3511.654.158.76