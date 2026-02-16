Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Natco Pharma Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2026.

Natco Pharma Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2026.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd soared 11.95% to Rs 7.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Natco Pharma Ltd surged 8.70% to Rs 893.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40895 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd spiked 7.51% to Rs 2083.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31425 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

The Eaton Fire, which ravaged part of Los Angeles in January 2025, was one of the most destructive wildfires in California history

Fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi kills 7, two trapped inside

Stock market live updates today, February 16, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 25,550; Kwality Wall's gains 4%; Jan WPI in focus

KFin Technologies share price, q3 results

KFin Technologies shares jump 6% on posting healthy Q3FY26 results

WPI

India's wholesale inflation stood at 1.81% in Jan against 0.83% in Dec 2025

Religare Enterprises share price in focus

Religare Enterprises shares drop 5% after announcing demerger plan

KFin Technologies Ltd spurt 6.27% to Rs 1028.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35506 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd added 6.07% to Rs 214.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aequs to invest Rs 1900 cr for setting up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Aequs to invest Rs 1900 cr for setting up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

RBI tightens capital market exposure norms

RBI tightens capital market exposure norms

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJee Mains Result 2026IBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast