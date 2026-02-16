Earkart bags Rs 4-cr government order via GeM

Earkart has announced that it has been awarded a government order worth Rs 4.12 crore through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform from Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

According to the company, the order pertains to the supply of BTE hearing aids.

The contract is a one-time order and is expected to contribute positively to the companys revenue during the execution period.

Earkart manufactures and distributes modern hearing aids and related accessories at affordable prices across India. Along with its own manufactured hearing aids, the company also trades in hearing aids, parts, and accessories of other brands, both domestic and international. In addition, Earkart offers products such as adjustable foldable walkers and Multi-Sensory Integrated Educational Development (MSIED) and Teaching Learning Material (TLM) kits to support the mobility and daily needs of physically challenged individuals.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 43.11 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.88 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

The counter slipped 1.99% to Rs 150 on the BSE.

