Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.90% to Rs 156.51 croreNet profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 2.88% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 156.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.38% to Rs 60.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 587.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 544.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.51153.59 2 587.79544.06 8 OPM %12.4710.52 -15.1812.88 - PBDT19.0016.03 19 86.2469.17 25 PBT18.5115.46 20 84.3166.93 26 NP11.1311.46 -3 60.1249.53 21
