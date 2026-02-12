Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 18.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 123.88 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 18.05% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

