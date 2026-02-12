Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 18.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 123.88 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 18.05% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales123.88115.89 7 OPM %12.3818.79 -PBDT15.3822.65 -32 PBT12.4920.03 -38 NP10.9413.35 -18

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

