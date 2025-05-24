Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 23.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 3223.27 croreNet profit of Afcons Infrastructure declined 23.44% to Rs 110.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 3223.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3636.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.24% to Rs 486.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 12548.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13267.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3223.273636.43 -11 12548.4213267.50 -5 OPM %9.119.76 -10.8110.29 - PBDT308.08352.26 -13 1201.111167.15 3 PBT184.05206.68 -11 710.01672.62 6 NP110.93144.89 -23 486.81449.76 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content