SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.83% to Rs 338.49 croreNet loss of SignatureGlobal India reported to Rs 46.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 54.83% to Rs 338.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 749.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales338.49749.29 -55 OPM %-21.97-1.55 -PBDT-53.83-0.38 -14066 PBT-61.60-7.18 -758 NP-46.864.11 PL
