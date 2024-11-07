Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 27.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 4854.95 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 27.24% to Rs 286.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 394.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 4854.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4914.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4854.954914.32 -1 OPM %5.286.07 -PBDT396.74485.83 -18 PBT389.31479.61 -19 NP286.88394.26 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content