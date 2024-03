Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that its JV RVNL-SALASAR has received Letter of Award (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission for Construction of 132 kV & 220 kV Transmission Lines and associated Feeder Bays on total Turnkey basis in Eastern MP. The total cost of the project is Rs 173.98 crore with RVNL's share being 51% and Salasar Techno Engineering's share being 49%.