The project is being developed under the joint development model, with an aggregate saleable area of around 5.0 lakh square feet. This 400+ unit Balinese-themed project, characterized by its tranquil and harmonious ambience, prioritizes open spaces, encompassing over 70% of the total area.

Shriram Properties announced the launch of its latest RERA-approved residential project under the Codename Ultimate near Electronic City, Bengaluru.