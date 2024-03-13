Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Award (LoA) from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV line for Bifurcation & Interconnection, Additional 11 KV Bay at 33 / 11 KV Sub-station, Augmentation of conductor of 33 KV & 11 KV Lines, Additional Distribution Transformer Substations with associate New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Conversion of bare LT line with AB Cable, Augmentation of LT AB Cable, Cover conductor for 11 KV Line Crossing Agriculture & Non Agriculture Feeder, 11 kv and 33 kv Bus Bar rennovation other associated work and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. in Jhabua O&M Division (LOT-12) under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme. The total cost of the project is Rs 106.37 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RVNL bags multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

RVNL spurts on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

RVNL soars after emerging as L-1 bidder for Madhya Pradesh-based project

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

SRF incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai

Gokaldas Exports allots 27.31 lakh shares on preferential basis

Best Agro Science receives registration for indigenous manufacturing of Fomesafen

Market at day's low; realty shares under pressure; VIX climbs 5.64%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon