Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Award (LoA) from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV line for Bifurcation & Interconnection, Additional 11 KV Bay at 33 / 11 KV Sub-station, Augmentation of conductor of 33 KV & 11 KV Lines, Additional Distribution Transformer Substations with associate New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Conversion of bare LT line with AB Cable, Augmentation of LT AB Cable, Cover conductor for 11 KV Line Crossing Agriculture & Non Agriculture Feeder, 11 kv and 33 kv Bus Bar rennovation other associated work and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. in Jhabua O&M Division (LOT-12) under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme. The total cost of the project is Rs 106.37 crore.