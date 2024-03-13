Sensex (    %)
                             
Zydus Lifesciences launches cancer drug - IBYRA in India

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
In a significant stride towards making advanced cancer treatment accessible to all, Zydus has launched Olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, under the brand name IBYRA in India. The drug will target specific genetic mutations prevalent in certain types of cancers, paving the way for more tailored and effective treatment approach.
Out of 14 lakh newly diagnosed cancer patients in India, nearly 2.75 lakh patients are diagnosed with breast, ovarian, prostrate and pancreatic cancers as per Globocan 2022 data. Amongst these patients, those who are diagnosed as HRD positive or with BRACA mutation need to be administered this PARP inhibitor which can delay the progression of the disease. IBYRA is a next gen targeted therapy for HRD positive and BRACA positive cancer patients.
To help identify the right patients and facilitate access, Zydus has collaborated with MedGenome for comprehensive HRD testing. This along with a year-long treatment of IBYRA has been capped at Rs. 3 lakhs as compared to the cost of around Rs. 72 lakhs by the innovator.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

