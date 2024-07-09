Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Surges 6.59%, BSE India Infrastructure Index index Gains 1.59%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 61.08% over last one month compared to 12.1% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.48% rise in the SENSEX
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd gained 6.59% today to trade at Rs 603.1. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 1.59% to quote at 718.33. The index is up 12.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 4.98% and PNC Infratech Ltd added 4.09% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 124.97 % over last one year compared to the 22.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 61.08% over last one month compared to 12.1% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9.39 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 620 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.35 on 13 Jul 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Japan flag, Japan

Women politicians' share rises in Japanese politics, but challenges remain

P Chidambaram

Criminal law in concurrent list, states can make amendments: Chidambaram

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Rajnath Singh condoles deaths of 5 soldiers in Kathua terror attack

train services hit due to rain, rainfall railways, trains cancelled in monsoon

LIVE: Schools shut in Mumbai as IMD issues red alert for heavy rains; 50 flights cancelled

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia promises to ensure return of Indians working for Russian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon