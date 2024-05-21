Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for project of Rs 148 cr

From South Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from SER HQELECTRICAL/SOUTH EASTERN RAILWAY for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for upgradation of Electric traction system from 1 x 25 KV to 2 x 25 KV traction system for Kharagpur (Excl.)- Bhadrak (Excl.) section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading Target. The cost of the project is Rs 148.26 crore.