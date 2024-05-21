Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for project of Rs 148 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
From South Eastern Railway
Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from SER HQELECTRICAL/SOUTH EASTERN RAILWAY for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for upgradation of Electric traction system from 1 x 25 KV to 2 x 25 KV traction system for Kharagpur (Excl.)- Bhadrak (Excl.) section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading Target. The cost of the project is Rs 148.26 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsQ4 Results TodayIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon