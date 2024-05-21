Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Energy shares gain

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 103.1 points or 0.84% at 12388.96 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 5.54%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.79%),Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 3.2%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.69%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.66%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.29%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.24%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.98%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.78%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 1.99%), IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.48%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.89%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 140.4 or 0.19% at 73865.54.
The Nifty 50 index was down 28.5 points or 0.13% at 22473.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 79.46 points or 0.17% at 47880.21.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.79 points or 0.12% at 14570.73.
On BSE,1549 shares were trading in green, 1735 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsQ4 Results TodayIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon