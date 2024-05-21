Business Standard
Metal shares gain

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 709.1 points or 2.18% at 33253.36 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 4.06%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.79%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.31%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.16%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.93%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.83%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.37%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.65%).
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.41%), moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 140.4 or 0.19% at 73865.54.
The Nifty 50 index was down 28.5 points or 0.13% at 22473.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 79.46 points or 0.17% at 47880.21.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.79 points or 0.12% at 14570.73.
On BSE,1549 shares were trading in green, 1735 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.
First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

