Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Rs 202 cr South Eastern Railway's project

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam received Letter of Acceptance from SER HQELECTRICAL/SOUTH EASTERN RAILWAY for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs), and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2x25KV System on Kharagpur - Bhadrak section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000MT. The value of the order is Rs 202.87 crore.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

