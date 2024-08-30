Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Rs 202 cr South Eastern Railway's project

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Rail Vikas Nigam received Letter of Acceptance from SER HQELECTRICAL/SOUTH EASTERN RAILWAY for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs), and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2x25KV System on Kharagpur - Bhadrak section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000MT. The value of the order is Rs 202.87 crore.