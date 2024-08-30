Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.93%, up for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6174.95, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.51% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% jump in NIFTY and a 54% jump in the Nifty Pharma. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6174.95, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25240.45. The Sensex is at 82401.53, up 0.32%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has gained around 16.3% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22878.05, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6198, up 2.63% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 33.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News