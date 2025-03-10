Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rail Vikas Nigam signs MoU with Abhinava Strategic Partners

Rail Vikas Nigam signs MoU with Abhinava Strategic Partners

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has signed MoU with Abhinava Strategic Partners (ASP) to provide advisory services to RVNL related to the projects in the field of Railways, MRTS, Tunnels, Roads (Highways & Expressways), Bridges, Building Works, Airports, Ports, Irrigation, Power Transmission and Distribution sector, Solar sector, Wind sector, Hydro Power Sector etc. as and when opportunities arise in Saudi Arabia & Middle East Region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

