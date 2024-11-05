Business Standard
Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 625 cr EPC project of South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 625 cr EPC project of South Central Railway

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Central Railway for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract Agreement for Doubling of Track between Parbhani to Parli stations (58.06Kms) (excluding Gangakhed yard from km 292.075 to km 298.85 =6.775 Km) including Electrification & Signaling works in connection with Parbhani -Parli doubling project of South Central Railway in the state of Maharashtra. The project cost is Rs 625.08 crore.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

