Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 44 cr from Zenics

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Railtel Corporation of India has received letter of intent (LoI) for implementation of Mizo Fibre Grid Network (MFGN) Project worth Rs 43.99 crore from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation (Zenics).

The estimated size of order as per bid is Rs 43.99 crore. The exact value will be known once (purchase order) PO is issued. The order is expected to be completed by 5 September 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.47% to settle at Rs 426.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

