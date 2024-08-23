Business Standard
Auto shares rise

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index rising 259.87 points or 0.45% at 58154.38 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.4%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.83%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.52%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.1%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.29%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.26%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.17%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.11%).
On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.66%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.57%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.49%) moved lower.
At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 42.91 or 0.08% at 55641.17.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.57 points or 0.25% at 16617.87.
The Nifty 50 index was down 33.7 points or 0.14% at 24777.8.

Jain Irrigation jumps after signing MoU with Coffee Board of India to develop coffee plants

JSW Energy's subsidiary bags LoA for 300 MW hybrid power project from NTPC

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 1.7%

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Surges 1.59%

Indices nudge lower in early trade; breadth strong

The BSE Sensex index was down 134.31 points or 0.17% at 80918.88.
On BSE,1805 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

