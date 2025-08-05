RailTel Corp rallies after bagging Rs 217-cr order

RailTel Corporation of India surged 5.91% to Rs 389.95 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation for a project worth Rs 216.81 crore.According to an exchange filing, the company received an order for the implementation of the Mukhyamantree Surakshit Sushaasit Shahar (Safe City) project.
The total order value stands at Rs 2,16,81,59,197 and the project is expected to be executed by 04 August 2030.
The company also clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. Hence, the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.
RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.
