Kisan Mouldings consolidated net profit declines 98.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 61.49 croreNet profit of Kisan Mouldings declined 98.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 61.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales61.4968.26 -10 OPM %3.296.77 -PBDT1.554.59 -66 PBT0.063.00 -98 NP0.063.00 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content