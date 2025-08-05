Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 327.27 crore

Net Loss of OneSource Specialty Pharma reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 327.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales327.27292.29 12 OPM %27.0422.00 -PBDT66.2726.23 153 PBT-1.53-42.12 96 NP-0.19-5.55 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

