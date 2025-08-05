Wanbury consolidated net profit rises 1197.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 163.18 croreNet profit of Wanbury rose 1197.12% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 163.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163.18131.11 24 OPM %14.988.37 -PBDT17.254.33 298 PBT13.611.04 1209 NP13.491.04 1197
