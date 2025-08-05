Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 34.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.83% to Rs 513.95 croreNet profit of Oswal Pumps rose 34.20% to Rs 94.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.83% to Rs 513.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 375.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales513.95375.61 37 OPM %27.3927.02 -PBDT128.9094.82 36 PBT125.1392.35 35 NP94.6870.55 34
