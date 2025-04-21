Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel corp rallies on bagging Rs 20-cr order from UTI Infrastructure

RailTel corp rallies on bagging Rs 20-cr order from UTI Infrastructure

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.29% to Rs 317 after the company announced that it had received a work order from UTI Infrastructure Technology & Services for managed cloud services worth Rs 19.84 crore.

As per the companys filing with the stock exchanges, the contract spans a duration of three years and is scheduled to be executed by 11 June 2025.

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

The company reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on a 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC AMC rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 639 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 90/sh

HDFC AMC rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 639 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 90/sh

JB Chemicals & Pharma receives USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Tablets

JB Chemicals & Pharma receives USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Tablets

Jio Financial Services Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Jio Financial Services Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 316 cr

BHEL records nearly 19% YoY growth in FY25 revenue; orderbook at Rs 1.95 lakh crore

BHEL records nearly 19% YoY growth in FY25 revenue; orderbook at Rs 1.95 lakh crore

PSP Projects receives new order worth Rs 107.10 crore

PSP Projects receives new order worth Rs 107.10 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025KKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon