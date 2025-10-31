Friday, October 31, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp secures Rs 136-cr order

RailTel Corp secures Rs 136-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 136 crore from a defence sector customer for providing telecom services.

The order entails the provision of P2P lease line links and is expected to be executed by 29 January 2027.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

 

Shares of RailTel Corporation shed 0.79% to Rs 368.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management reshuffle; Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,353 cr

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management reshuffle; Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,353 cr

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Datamatics Q2 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Datamatics Q2 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Nifty below 25,800 level; metal shares decline

Nifty below 25,800 level; metal shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon