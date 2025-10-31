Friday, October 31, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Lancor Holdings Ltd and Robust Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2025.

LS Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 40.56 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21870 shares in the past one month.

 

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 23.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4663 shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd soared 19.82% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31051 shares in the past one month.

Lancor Holdings Ltd advanced 15.10% to Rs 26.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5870 shares in the past one month.

Robust Hotels Ltd gained 13.22% to Rs 274. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 240 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

